XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 319,065 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,298,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 157,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $45,276.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $252,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,303.65. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,877 shares of company stock worth $299,578. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.