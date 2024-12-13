XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $12,953,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

