XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,293 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEI opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.51. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

