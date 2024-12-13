Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.