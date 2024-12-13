Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,916 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CEIX opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

