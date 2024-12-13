Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 136 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 876.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.80 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

