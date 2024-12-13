Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,237 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

