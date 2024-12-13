Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,601 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 158.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 156,774 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,514.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 161,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.82%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 168.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

