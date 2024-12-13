Yellowstone Acquisition Completes Acquisition of CloudNine and Sky 805

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) has successfully concluded the acquisition of CloudNine at Camarillo LP (CloudNine) and Sky 805 LLC (Sky 805) through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The acquisition, completed on December 6, 2024, involved an aggregate cash consideration of approximately $31 million.

As detailed in a recent 8-K filing, the acquisition saw two subsidiaries of Sky Harbour Group Corporation, a Delaware entity, finalize the purchase. Following the transaction, CMA CloudNine Holdings LLC and CMA Sky 805 Holdings LLC, both Delaware limited liability companies and wholly-owned by Sky Harbour, have acquired significant interests in CloudNine and Sky 805, respectively.

The majority of the cash consideration utilized in the acquisition process was allocated towards settling the existing senior and subordinated debt of CloudNine and Sky 805. Notably, the acquiring company did not assume any additional debt linked to the aforementioned acquisitions.

The principal asset of CloudNine is an expansive 120,000 square foot hangar and office complex situated at Camarillo Airport in California, within the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. Sky 805 has control over the relevant ground leases, including fixed-based operator rights at Camarillo Airport. In connection with the acquisitions, the acquiring entity has taken on all obligations under the existing CMA Leases, covering approximately 17 acres of land with lease terms extending 37 years.

In a Regulation FD Disclosure released on December 9, 2024, Yellowstone Acquisition shared a press release confirming the successful completion of the Camarillo Acquisitions. The company furnished the Press Release as part of the 8-K filing, emphasizing that it does not denote the materiality of the information contained therein.

Regarding forward-looking statements, Yellowstone Acquisition cautioned readers that certain statements within the filing involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The company pledged to provide updates as necessary but advised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The filing also indicated that the financial statements of CloudNine and Sky 805 are not deemed “significant” and, therefore, are not obligatory for submission as per regulatory guidelines. Additionally, pro forma financial information deemed insignificant was not required to be filed.

Yellowstone Acquisition’s completion of the Camarillo Acquisitions signifies an important milestone for the company, leading to a significant expansion of its asset portfolio. The successful transaction highlights the company’s strategic growth initiatives and its commitment to enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities.

