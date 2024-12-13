Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Zeta Global stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

