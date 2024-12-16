3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 84.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 116,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in 3M by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 78,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

