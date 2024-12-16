42,592 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,027,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,573,000 after buying an additional 2,829,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,433,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,052 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.04%.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

