American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOUT opened at $15.07 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.44.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

