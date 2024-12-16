American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

American Superconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 206,655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $3,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,582,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

