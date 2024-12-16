Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,027. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 19.11%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.