Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

