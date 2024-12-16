Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $533.49 million and $43.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,308,356,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,430,623,374 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

