Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,709 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.18% of Avient worth $144,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 35.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT opened at $47.52 on Monday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

