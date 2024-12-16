Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 1562196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

