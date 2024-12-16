BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8 %

BJ stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.28. 780,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 337,217 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

