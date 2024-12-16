BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
BGT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.38. 70,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.97.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
