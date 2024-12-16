BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.38. 70,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

