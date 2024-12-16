Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,437.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $64.05 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.
Brenntag Company Profile
