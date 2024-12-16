Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,437.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $64.05 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.