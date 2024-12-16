Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

BMY stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.