Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,163. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.