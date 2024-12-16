BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03), with a volume of 67318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.26 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.09.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.