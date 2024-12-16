Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,340.0 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $42.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $43.77.
About Buzzi
