Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,340.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $42.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

