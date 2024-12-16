Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 513,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cambium Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 627,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 217,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 259,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,680. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

