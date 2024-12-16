Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 513,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Cambium Networks Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 259,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,680. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
