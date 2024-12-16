Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1001879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABGY. BNP Paribas downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.8 %
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.