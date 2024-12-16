Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1001879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABGY. BNP Paribas downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

