Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.16 and last traded at $196.11, with a volume of 677166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 407.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.