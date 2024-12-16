CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 10.4% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

