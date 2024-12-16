Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

CJET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $927.00.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Chijet Motor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.