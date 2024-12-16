Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

