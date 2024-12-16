Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $4.73 on Monday, reaching $315.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,563. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.88 and a 200 day moving average of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,720 shares of company stock worth $79,787,248. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $409,919,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.22.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

