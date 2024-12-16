Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 869 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

