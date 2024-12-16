Comparing Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and ExlService”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $64.76 million 0.01 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A ExlService $1.63 billion 4.53 $184.56 million $1.14 40.29

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.61% 23.23% 13.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService 0 1 6 0 2.86

ExlService has a consensus target price of $42.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Summary

ExlService beats Ucommune International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

