CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CompuMed Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. CompuMed has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.35.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

