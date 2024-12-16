Contrasting Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) & VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Senti Biosciences N/A -154.84% -77.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for VectivBio and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Senti Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.69%. Given Senti Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than VectivBio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VectivBio and Senti Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio $27.34 million 20.97 -$93.74 million N/A N/A Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 9.16 -$71.06 million ($15.56) -0.33

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VectivBio.

Volatility & Risk

VectivBio has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats VectivBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.