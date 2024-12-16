Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,356.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of Country Garden Services stock remained flat at C$0.68 during trading hours on Monday. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

