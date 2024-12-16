Critical Contrast: 3M (NYSE:MMM) & Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 3M 2 3 11 0 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Revolutions Medical and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

3M has a consensus target price of $144.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A 3M 15.37% 104.66% 10.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolutions Medical and 3M”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3M $32.64 billion 2.17 -$7.00 billion $7.92 16.40

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3M.

Summary

3M beats Revolutions Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

