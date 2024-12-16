CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 175,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 126,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

