crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $78.47 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,132.63 or 1.00162401 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,556.24 or 0.99607987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 78,565,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,565,086 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 78,648,898.11039409. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99857283 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $20,360,492.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

