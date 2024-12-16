CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 3rd

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, December 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of CSGS opened at $53.76 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

