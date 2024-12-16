Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 1,829,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,479.0 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.89 on Monday. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

About Deliveroo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.