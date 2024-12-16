Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 1,829,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,479.0 days.
OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.89 on Monday. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
