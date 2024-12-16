DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DEUZF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.50.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

