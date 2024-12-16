DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of DEUZF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.50.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
