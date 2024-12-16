Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $219.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.52.

FANG opened at $163.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $147.93 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

