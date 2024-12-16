DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 18,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

