DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.85 and last traded at $106.85, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DSRLF

DiaSorin Stock Performance

About DiaSorin

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.