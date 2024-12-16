DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.85 and last traded at $106.85, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group downgraded DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
Get Our Latest Report on DSRLF
DiaSorin Stock Performance
About DiaSorin
DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.