DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.0 %

DTM opened at $100.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 754,839 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 171.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 655,695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $39,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.