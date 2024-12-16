Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

