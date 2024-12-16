Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 325,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Duluth Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

DLTH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.33. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

